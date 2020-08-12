Lawsuit: Campaign and ex-cop’s stepmom defamed company

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a Georgia congressional candidate’s campaign of conspiring with the stepmother of the former Atlanta police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks to publicly smear the woman’s former employer after she was fired. The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Equity Prime Mortgage says the company’s former human resources manager, Melissa Rolfe, joined forces with Marjorie Taylor Greene and her campaign. The suit says they promoted the false narrative that company had fired Rolfe “for fighting for her stepson and being his stepmom.” Rolfe’s stepson is former officer Garrett Rolfe. Lawyer Lin Wood, who represents both Greene and Melissa Rolfe, called the allegations “damnable lies.”