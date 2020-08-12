Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor’s family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has met with the family of Breonna Taylor amid the ongoing investigation into her fatal shooting by police. Daniel Cameron has faced calls for weeks from protesters to charge the Louisville officers who shot Taylor on March 13. Cameron’s office says he met with Taylor’s mother and other family members on Wednesday morning and personally expressed his condolences. Taylor was killed while police were serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment. They found no drugs in her home. Cameron has asked everyone to be patient during the investigation. Earlier this month, he said he was waiting on ballistics tests from the FBI.