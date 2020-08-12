Hungary to buy air defense missiles from US for $1 billion

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has signed a declaration of intent to purchase air defense missiles from the United States for around $1 billion. Hungarian Defense Minister Tibor Benko and U.S. Ambassador David Cornstein signed the agreement on Wednesday. The Hungarian Defense Ministry says the deal includes both air-to-air and land-to-air missiles. The U.S. Embassy described it as Hungary’s “largest-ever defense procurement from the United States.” Hungary has been a NATO member since 1999. In revealing his government’s plans to secure U.S.-made weapons, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last year that “the construction of the modern Hungarian army is happening now.”