 Skip to Content

Hungary to buy air defense missiles from US for $1 billion

New
8:59 am AP - National News

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has signed a declaration of intent to purchase air defense missiles from the United States for around $1 billion. Hungarian Defense Minister Tibor Benko and U.S. Ambassador David Cornstein signed the agreement on Wednesday. The Hungarian Defense Ministry says the deal includes both air-to-air and land-to-air missiles. The U.S. Embassy described it as Hungary’s “largest-ever defense procurement from the United States.” Hungary has been a NATO member since 1999. In revealing his government’s plans to secure U.S.-made weapons, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last year that “the construction of the modern Hungarian army is happening now.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film