Frenchman who aided Mayan farmers killed in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (AP) — A French aid worker was shot to death on a rural highway in Guatemala, where he had led agricultural projects for indigenous Mayan communities for 20 years. France’s president denounced the killing of the aid worker, who represented Agronomists and Veterinarians Without Borders. Guatemala’s vice president called for clarity on what happened. Two police teams were sent to the scene, where the aid worker was stopped while traveling in a van. The killing came the day after six French aid workers were killed in a giraffe park in the West African country of Niger.