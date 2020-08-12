Close adviser to Venezuela’s president has coronavirus

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s communications minister and close adviser to President Nicolás Maduro says he’s been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Jorge Rodríguez announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be going into isolation despite feeling good. He becomes one of several high-ranking Venezuelan officials in Maduro’s government to catch the disease. Rodríguez often appears just off camera in Maduro’s frequent appearances on Venezuelan state TV. He also speaks on the president’s behalf, often giving nightly updates on daily cases of the virus. Rodríguez says he’s in good general condition, but he must go into isolation and receive the necessary care to beat the virus.