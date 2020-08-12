China blasts US for Taiwan visit while virus spreads at home

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official has lashed out at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for visiting Taiwan amid an ongoing pandemic back home, accusing him of putting politics ahead of the lives of the American people. The comments came a day after Azar accused China of failing to warn the rest of the world about the coronavirus. Azar’s trip to Taiwan has angered China because it considers the self-governing island part of its territory. He is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit since the U.S. cut format diplomatic ties in 1979, switching recognition to Beijing as the government of China.