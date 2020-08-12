Children in Beirut suffer from trauma after deadly blast

BEIRUT (AP) — The massive explosion in Beirut last week has left many children displaying symptoms of trauma. Some refuse to return to homes that were damaged, or go near glass windows or doors. The mother of a 3-year-old who described her son as a happy boy before the blast says now that any noise makes him jump. He is not eating well and he refuses to talk to anyone. A 6-year-old boy who saw his grandfather killed in the disaster has recurring bursts of anger. Some parents are deciding that Lebanon is not a safe place to raise their children and are making plans to leave the country,