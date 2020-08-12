 Skip to Content

Boucher witnesses NHL marathon 20 years after his 5 OT game

Brian Boucher had a front-row seat to the five-overtime game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets. Boucher was working it as the between-the-benches analyst for NBC Sports, 20 years after he played goal in a five OT game. The network had two players from the longest game in modern NHL history working Tuesday night: Boucher in the arena and Keith Jones in the studio. The two players from the 2000 Philadelphia Flyers were able to provide firsthand experience for the broadcast of the fourth-longest Stanley Cup playoff game.

