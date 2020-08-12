 Skip to Content

Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era

7:24 am AP - National News

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is making his first appearance with newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris. The former primary rivals will appear together Wednesday at a high school near Biden’s Delaware home to discuss their shared vision for how to defeat President Donald Trump and then lead the country through a pandemic, its economic fallout and a long-simmering reckoning with systemic racism. Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like.

Associated Press

