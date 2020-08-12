Australian sailor honored 77 years after he died saving crew

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An Australian war hero will be awarded the nation’s top military honor more than 77 years after he was killed while saving his shipmates. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has approved awarding the Victoria Cross to sailor Edward “Teddy” Sheean, who was 18 when he died during World War II. When an order was given to abandon ship, Sheean strapped himself into a gun and fought back, allowing some of his shipmates to live. His family has spent decades trying to get him the recognition they believe he deserves. A ceremony will be held within the next few months.