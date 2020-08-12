Abandoned by state after explosion, Lebanese help each other

BEIRUT (AP) — The explosion that tore through Beirut left around a quarter of a million people with homes unfit to live in. But there are no collective shelters or people sleeping in public parks. That’s because in the absence of the state residents Lebanon have opened their homes to relatives, friends and neighbors. Many extended a helping hand far beyond their circle of friends or family, taking to social media to spread the word that they have a room to host people free of charge. And on the streets of Beirut, it was young volunteers with brooms, not government workers, who swept the streets littered with shattered glass.