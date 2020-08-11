Watchdog report: Pompeo acted properly in Saudi arms sale

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal review has found that the State Department did not act improperly when it approved the sales of billions of dollars in weapons to Saudi Arabia last year without the consent of Congress. The State Department Office of Inspector General concludes in a report that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had the legal authority to declare an emergency that allowed the administration to bypass Congress under the Arms Export Control Act. Congress opposed the sales in part because of concerns about civilian casualties in the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The former State Department inspector general who was fired by Trump in May has said senior State Department officials tried to block his inquiry into the sale before his ouster. Pompeo has said that wasn’t the reason for his dismissal.