US producer prices up 0.6% in July, biggest jump since 2018

5:42 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices shot up an unexpected 0.6% in July, biggest gain since October 2018 on a big increse in energy prices. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the jump last month in its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.2% drop in June. Wholesale energy prices shot up 5.3%. Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, producer prices rose 0.5%. Over the past year, producer prices are down 0.4%, and core prices are up 0.3%. The sharp recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak has constrained inflation.

Associated Press

