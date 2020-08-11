 Skip to Content

US military investigating claim of Iraq-Kuwait border blast

1:43 am AP - National News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military says it is investigating a militant claim of a bombing at the Iraq-Kuwait border. A newly formed Shiite militant group in Iraq issued a statement overnight claiming it destroyed “equipment and vehicles belonging to the American enemy” in a bombing targeting a border crossing south of the Iraqi city of Basra. The group later published an 11-second video clip it claimed showed the blast. The Associated Press could not immediately verify the video. U.S. Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a Central Command spokesman, says the American military was looking into reports of the explosion. Kuwait and Iraq both denied an attack took place.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film