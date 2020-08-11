UN council at odds over peacekeeping operation in Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council remains at odds over the way the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon operates on the ground. The United States is backing Israel’s demands for major changes to the mandate up for renewal this month. U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft stressed the need for a new mandate, telling AP “the status quo in Lebanon is unacceptable.” But most of the council backs a continuation of the current mandate. The current mission lets peacekeepers deploy along the Lebanon-Israel border to help Lebanese troops extend their authority in their country’s south. Israel has repeatedly accused Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants of impeding the peacekeepers.