UK lawmaker asks for virtual trial in diplomat’s wife crash

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. lawmaker has asked the government to hold a virtual trial for the wife of an American diplomat who left Britain after being involved in a road accident that killed a British teenager. The decision to charge Anne Sacoolas, who has claimed diplomatic immunity, has caused tensions between the U.K. and the United States. The Americans have refused to extradite her to stand trial for dangerous driving in the death of 19-year-old motorcycle rider Harry Dunn. Britain’s Press Association reported that lawmaker Andrea Leadsom put forward the idea of a virtual trial or a trial in absentia as a “way to achieve closure.”