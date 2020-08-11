 Skip to Content

Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing his Democratic rival’s vice presidential selection process, saying some men are “insulted” by Joe Biden’s promise to select a woman as his running mate.

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio on Tuesday, Trump said, “I would be inclined to go a different route than what he’s done.”

He says Biden “roped himself off into, you know, a certain group of people.”

Biden is expected to announce his running mate this week ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Of Biden vowing to pick a woman, Trump says, “Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it’s fine.”

