Shares mostly lower in Asia after retreat on Wall Street

Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street pumped the brakes on its recent rally, breaking a seven-day winning streak for the S&P 500. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index edged higher on Wednesday while the Shanghai Composite index sank 1.6%. Overnight, gains for banks and industrial companies were offset by declines in big-name tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft. Those stocks have far outpaced the rest of the market this year as investors bet they could still thrive in a stay-at-home economy. Treasury yields rose, suggesting that pessimism about the economy is easing.