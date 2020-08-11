Racist videos bring attention to US House race in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A congressional primary runoff election in Georgia features a woman who sends racist videos and supports the QAnon conspiracy theory against a neurosurgeon who campaigned on his experience to improve health care. Tuesday’s results in northwest Georgia could show just how far GOP candidates are able to push the limits of political rhetoric in the age of President Donald Trump before risking voter backlash. Businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has received national attention for her social media positions. That’s led some officials to condemn her campaign and raised opponent John Cowan’s profile. Both position themselves as staunch Trump supporters.