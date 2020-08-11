 Skip to Content

Activist's arrest in Portland galvanizes Black Lives Matter

New
AP - National News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The arrest during a protest in Portland, Oregon, of a Black woman who became a leading activist in the racial justice movement after she was assaulted by a white supremacist three years ago has galvanized local and national Black Lives Matter groups. Authorities say Demetria Hester won’t be charged following her arrest at a protest. She had been booked early Monday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer. After her arrest, police late Monday and early Tuesday broke up another protest at a precinct substation and arrested nine people. Portland police say some demonstrators hurled golf balls, rocks and potatoes at officers.

