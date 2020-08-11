Police say 19 inmates, guards killed in Somalia prison riot

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali police officer says at least 19 people were killed during a riot in the central prison in Somalia’s capital on Monday evening. The spokesman for the police force in charge of prisons tells reporters the dead include 15 inmates and four guards. The commander of the custodial corps says the violence started when an inmate grabbed an officer’s gun and went on a shooting spree. In the chaos, other inmates recovered guns from fallen guards. Police say the situation has returned to normal. This was the first such riot at the prison in recent memory.