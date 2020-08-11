Colorado attorney general announces broader probe of police

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado attorney general has announced a civil rights investigation into the suburban Denver police department whose officers used a chokehold on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died last year. The probe announced Tuesday is the first under a new police reform law passed after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis set off global protests over racial injustice and police brutality. The attorney general’s office says the investigation into whether the Aurora Police Department has been depriving people of their constitutional rights has been underway for several weeks. It’s separate from the probe into McClain’s death ordered by Gov. Jared Polis.