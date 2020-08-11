More arrests expected in brawl during pro-police rally

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police are still seeking investigating a brawl that broke out during a pro-police rally in northern Colorado over the weekend and expect to make more arrests. Some counter demonstrators say some of the pro-police rally goers were the instigators in Saturday’s melee. However, Fort Collins police chief Jeff Swoboda is standing by his statement that there were aggressors on both sides. He said several people on each side were armed with weapons including sidearms and brass knuckles and were looking to get into a fight. He says police don’t want the support of people who don’t show concern for other people’s safety.