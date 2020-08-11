Belarusian challenger flees to Lithuania amid protests

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Lithuanian foreign minister says that the leading opposition candidate in Belarus’ presidential election has fled her country and is now “safe” in Lithuania. Tuesday’s news comes after Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya refused to concede her defeat in Sunday’s vote and dismissed the official results showing authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko’s landslide victory as a sham. She submitted a formal demand for a recount to Belarus’ Central Election Commission Monday. Thousands of opposition supporters protested against the official vote results, facing a tough police crackdown in Minsk and several other Belarusian cities.