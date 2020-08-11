Lawyer: LA deputies need to be held accountable for tactics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer representing three teenagers who were detained at gunpoint by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies is calling for an investigation into the tactics and accountability for their actions. Attorney Robert Brown says Tuesday the teens — two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old — were traumatized by their experience Friday. The mother of one said the teens had been threatened by a man holding a knife, but the deputies detained them instead. Brown also clarified that two of the teens are Black and one is white, contrary to previous reports that said all three were Black. The sheriff says he has concerns about the deputies’ actions.