Judge rejects suit by ex-officer acquitted in teen’s death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a former police officer acquitted in the shooting death of a Black teenager who was seeking reinstatement to another position as a university police officer. The Tribune-Review reports that the judge ruled Michael Rosfeld left his University of Pittsburgh position willingly and hadn’t presented evidence that he was forced to resign. Rosfeld was acquitted of homicide last year in the June 2018 shooting death of Antwon Rose II in East Pittsburgh. Rosfeld previously worked as a University of Pittsburgh officer and alleged that he was forced from that position after filing criminal charges against a school official’s son.