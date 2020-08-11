 Skip to Content

Hong Kong residents defend free press as China cracks down

New
2:29 am AP - National News

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong last year to demand full democracy, many egged on by a tabloid newspaper critical of China’s ruling Communist Party. On Tuesday, they lined up at newsstands across the city to buy that same paper in a bid to help the Apple Daily _ and press freedom _ survive. The rounding up of the paper’s founder the previous day and a raid on its headquarters have reinforced fears that a new national security law will be used to suppress dissent in Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests last year that shook the city’s leadership and the central government in Beijing.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film