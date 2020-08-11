Harris brings Baptist, interfaith roots to Democratic ticket

Kamala Harris, tapped on Tuesday as Joe Biden’s running mate, attended services at both a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple growing up. That interfaith background reflects the first-term Democratic senator’s historic status as the first Black woman and woman of South Asian descent on a major-party presidential ticket. Harris, whose name means “lotus” in the Sanskrit language, identifies as a Baptist as an adult and brought another faith into her life in 2014 when she married Douglas Emhoff, a Jewish attorney. While she has not spoken about her faith as frequently as Biden, Harris at times invoked biblical values during her Democratic presidential primary bid.