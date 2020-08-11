Georgia police chief criticized for Facebook post resigns

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a city outside of Atlanta have approved a settlement agreement resulting in the resignation of a police chief who was criticized for saying on social media that he doesn’t support the Black Lives Matter movement. Johns Creek officials say the City Council approved the agreement with Police Chief Chris Byers on Monday night. The city manager has said Byers was placed on leave in June while officials began gathering information. The official said the investigation later focused on other issues “unrelated” to the chief’s social media post. Those issues weren’t disclosed. The city says the details of the settlement are confidential.