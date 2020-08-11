Egyptians start voting for revived upper house of parliament

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians are voting for the Senate, the upper chamber of parliament that was revived as part of constitutional amendments approved in a national referendum last year. The balloting will extend for two days, during which 63 million voters will choose two thirds of the 300-member advisory assembly. Unlike the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, the Senate is without legislative powers. There are 787 candidates running for those 200 Senate seats. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi will choose the remaining 100 members. The vote comes as Egypt is facing a slight increase in the daily numbers of new coronavirus cases this week.