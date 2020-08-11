Colombia sanctions 5 soldiers in murder of ex-guerrilla

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities are taking disciplinary action against five soldiers for their roles in the violent death of a former guerrilla whose murder has become one of the most notorious crimes during the nation’s peace process. The attorney general’s office announced Tuesday that former Commander Jorge Armando Pérez will be barred from holding any public position for 20 years after being identified as the mastermind behind Dimar Torres’ death. The sanction is on top of criminal homicide charges Pérez and four others are facing.