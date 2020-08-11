 Skip to Content

China auto sales rise in July, as market regains momentum

BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales rose by 16.4% in July over a year earlier to 2.1 million units in a sign of sustained recovery for the industry’s biggest global market, an industry group said Tuesday. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported that sales of passenger cars jumped 8.5% from a year earlier. It said passenger vehicle sales tumbled 18.4% from a year earlier in January-July, to 9.5 million, as many cities in China submitted to wide shutdowns during the first quarter to battle the new coronavirus pandemic. July sales of new energy vehicles rebounded, jumping 19.3% to 98,000 units. In the first seven months of the year, sales slumped 32.8% to 486,000. 

