UPDATE: Joe Biden picks California Sen. Kamala Harris as his VP running mate.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

This is a developing story.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has decided on his running mate and has started telling people close to him as he nears the most consequential announcement of his political career.

There’s no name made public yet, but Democrats close to the campaign say an announcement is imminent, and could come as early as Tuesday.

The campaign has already been preparing, even as Biden himself spent some of the past week privately interviewing contenders in advance of his final decision.

Aides to the running mate, whoever she is, were announced Tuesday.