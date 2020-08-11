 Skip to Content

Joe Biden picks California Sen. Kamala Harris as his VP running mate

UPDATE: Joe Biden picks California Sen. Kamala Harris as his VP running mate. 

This is a developing story. 

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has decided on his running mate and has started telling people close to him as he nears the most consequential announcement of his political career.

There’s no name made public yet, but Democrats close to the campaign say an announcement is imminent, and could come as early as Tuesday.

The campaign has already been preparing, even as Biden himself spent some of the past week privately interviewing contenders in advance of his final decision.

Aides to the running mate, whoever she is, were announced Tuesday.

