Art, artifacts back on display for Israel Museum reopening

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israel Museum, the country’s largest cultural institution, is returning the priceless Dead Sea scrolls and other treasured artworks and artifacts to its galleries. The museum is reopening to the public this week following a five-month shutdown because of the pandemic. When the museum closed in March, curators placed the scrolls in a special protective vault. Other masterpieces, such as Rodin’s sculptures, were also put in storage to protect them. Even after the economy began to reopen in May, the museum remained closed due to budget problems. The museum is set to reopen Thursday.