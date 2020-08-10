Why choice of running mate matters more than usual this year

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite all the secrecy and speculation, presidential running mates have almost never swayed an election in the modern era. But as the political world awaits the imminent announcement of Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, there is a real sense among allies and adversaries that the decision matters more in 2020. At the very least, political veterans from both parties report that Biden’s pick will shift the focus of the 2020 contest, at least temporarily, away from Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency onto Biden himself. The decision also marks a critical window into Biden’s decision making — and the future of his political party.