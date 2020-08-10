Three decades after Jones fight, gold still stings for Park

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — The last South Korean boxer to win an Olympic gold has spent the past 32 years wishing it was a silver. Park Si-hun’s 3-2 decision win over Roy Jones Jr. in the light-middleweight final at the 1988 Seoul Olympics remains one of the controversial moments in boxing history. Jones had seemed to dominate. Jones went on to have a phenomenal professional career that cemented him as an all-time great and is now a boxing commentator. Park, deeply shaken by public disdain over his gold, quietly retired after the games and spent the next 13 years teaching in rural South Korea. He now trains a small team of boxers on a resort island in a long-shot attempt at redemption.