 Skip to Content

Three decades after Jones fight, gold still stings for Park

New
11:19 pm AP - National News

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — The last South Korean boxer to win an Olympic gold has spent the past 32 years wishing it was a silver. Park Si-hun’s 3-2 decision win over Roy Jones Jr. in the light-middleweight final at the 1988 Seoul Olympics remains one of the controversial moments in boxing history. Jones had seemed to dominate. Jones went on to have a phenomenal professional career that cemented him as an all-time great and is now a boxing commentator. Park, deeply shaken by public disdain over his gold, quietly retired after the games and spent the next 13 years teaching in rural South Korea. He now trains a small team of boxers on a resort island in a long-shot attempt at redemption. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film