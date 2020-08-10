States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) — Governors and state labor department officials around the country are scrambling to figure out if it is feasible to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order to partially extend enhanced unemployment insurance for millions of Americans struggling to find work in the pandemic-scarred economy. Democrats described the Trump effort as a hollow political gesture that would leave Americans without a much-needed lifeline at a time when unemployment remains at a level not seen since the Great Depression. Even some GOP governors said they were unsure if the Trump order was workable for their states.