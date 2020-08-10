 Skip to Content

Sara Bareilles to star in Peacock comedy about a girl group

NEW YORK (AP) — Sara Bareilles will be acting against type in her next role: She’ll be playing a washed-up musician. The NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock said Monday that Grammy-winning artist and Broadway songwriter Bareilles will star in “Girls5eva,” co-produced by Tina Fey. The comedy is about a one-hit-wonder girl group called “Girls5eva” from the 1990s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. Bareilles will play Dawn, a former member of the group who is now managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in New York City. No other casting was revealed, nor the date of its premiere.

