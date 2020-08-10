Race in Mauritius to empty oil tanker before it breaks up

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Efforts have intensified in Mauritius to empty a stranded Japanese ship of an estimated 2,500 tons of oil before the vessel breaks up and contaminates the island’s Indian Ocean coastline. High winds and waves are pounding the MV Wakashio, and the bulk carrier is showing signs of splitting apart and dumping its remaining cargo. Already more than 1,000 tons of oil has washed up on the eastern coast of Mauritius, polluting coral reefs, protected lagoons and the shoreline. The vessel ran aground on a coral reef two weeks ago. Pressure mounted Monday on the government of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth to explain why it did not take immediate action to avert the environmental disaster.