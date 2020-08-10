Puerto Ricans, upset at botched primary, demand answers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The future of Puerto Rico’s botched primaries is resting in the hands of the island’s Supreme Court as answers trickle out on why voting centers lacked ballots and forced officials to reschedule part of the primaries in a blow to the U.S. territory’s democracy. A plan to hold another primary on Aug. 16 for centers unable to open Sunday could change depending on the ruling of a lawsuit filed by Pedro Pierluisi, who is running against Gov. Wanda Vázquez. Meanwhile, María Dolores Santiago, electoral commission official for the governor’s party, told The Associated Press Monday that key officials knew about the problems leading up to the primary but nobody did anything to stop it.