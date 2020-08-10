NGOs say 7 aid workers are among victims of Niger attack

PARIS (AP) — French and Swiss NGOs say seven of the eight people killed by gunmen in a Niger giraffe park were aid workers in the West African country. The six French and one Nigerien worked for Paris-based NGO ACTED and Geneva-based IMPACT Initiatives, they said in a joint statement on Monday. The other victim was their Nigerien guide. The groups condemned “in the strongest terms the senseless and barbaric killing of our colleagues and their guide.” Niger’s interior ministry said Sunday the attack took place in Koure, where the aid workers were visiting a giraffe reserve.