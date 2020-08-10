 Skip to Content

Man accused of claiming drug would lower COVID-19 risk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been accused of falsely claiming a drug his company was selling would lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. Federal prosecutors in Savannah on Monday said Matthew Ryncarz and his company Fusion Health and Vitality are accused of saying a misbranded drug called Immune Shot would lower the risk of getting COVID-19 by 50%. Prosecutors say the drug “bore false and misleading labeling” and was being targeted toward people over 50. A lawyer for Ryncarz did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges.

