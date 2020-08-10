Iran shutters newspaper after expert questions virus numbers

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has shut down a newspaper after it published remarks by an expert who said the official figures on coronavirus cases and deaths in the country account for only 5% of the real toll. The Health Ministry denied the allegations, saying it has been transparent in its reporting. The editor-in-chief of Jahane Sanat told the official IRNA news agency that authorities closed his newspaper, which began publishing in 2004 and was mainly focused on business news. Iran has the deadliest outbreak reported in the Middle East and has faced criticism for its reluctance to impose the kind of sweeping restrictions seen elsewhere in the region.