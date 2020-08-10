Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano ejects towering column of ash

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s rumbling Mount Sinabung has erupted with a column of volcanic materials shooting high into the sky. Thick ash accumulated in villages people fled earlier due to Sinabung’s danger. Motorists about 12 miles away were using their headlights to see through the ash. Sinabung is one of two volcanoes currently erupting in Indonesia. The latest eruption caused no injuries. Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around the mountain in the past few years. The volcano was dormant for centuries before springing back to life in 2010. Three eruptions since then have killed more than 20 people.