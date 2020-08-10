In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm while Mnuchin wants a deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are holding firm in their negotiations with the White House over coronavirus relief. With many Republicans balking at more big government spending, Democrats are using their leverage to force President Donald Trump into a politically risky standoff over help for millions of Americans. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin told governors on Monday that passing congressional legislation remains the “first choice.” While Trump has issued some executive actions, Pelosi is dismissing them as an “illusion.” Trump says he’s still quite open to a deal with Congress.