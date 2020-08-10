In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are holding firm in their negotiations with the White House over coronavirus relief. With many Republicans balking at more big government spending, Democrats are using their leverage to force President Donald Trump into a politically risky standoff over help for millions of Americans. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin told governors Monday passing congressional legislation remains the “first choice,” according to audio of the phone call obtained by The Associated Press. While Trump has issued some executive actions, Pelosi is dismissing them as an “illusion.” Trump acknowledges he’s still quite open to a deal with Congress.