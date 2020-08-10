Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested, newsroom searched

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai and raided the publisher’s headquarters in the highest-profile use yet of the new security law Beijing imposed on the city in June. Lai was led out of his mansion in Kowloon by police officers wearing surgical masks and was taken away. Lai owns popular tabloid Apple Daily and regularly criticizes China’s authoritarian rule. Police cordoned off the Next Digital headquarters during the raid on its premises, and officers appeared at times to get into heated exchanges with staffers. The move comes days after the U.S. announced sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials and shows China’s determination to enforce the new law despite pressure.