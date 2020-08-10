Germany’s Maas calls Pompeo over pipeline sanctions threat

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Foreign Minister says he has personally reached out to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to express “dismay” over a warning sent by three Republican senators threatening sanctions against a German port operator for its part in a pipeline project with Russia. The port is a key staging post for ships involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that’s intended to bring natural gas from Russia to Germany. The U.S. has vehemently opposed the pipeline project, arguing it will endanger European security by making Germany overly dependent on Russian gas.