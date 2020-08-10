Georgia governor: School openings going well, except photos

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says he thinks the reopening of schools has gone “real well” with the exception of photos shared on social media that showed students crowded together in school hallways. At a Monday news conference with the U.S. surgeon general, Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 are down. Photos shared widely on social media last week showed hallways packed with students shoulder-to-shoulder at North Paulding High School northwest of Atlanta. School officials later announced that six students and three staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus and the school would be closed Monday and Tuesday while the building is disinfected.