Belarus’ leader wins sixth term with over 80% of votes

New
12:37 am AP - National News

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Election officials in Belarus say the country’s longtime authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has won his sixth consecutive presidential term, taking over 80% of the votes. Officials released preliminary results of Sunday’s election that resulted in mass protests all over Belarus and violent crackdown on the demonstrators. A leading rights group says one person was killed and  hundreds of people were detained in a brutal crackdown that lasted through the night. The tense election campaign featured massive rallies against Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for 26 years. The main opposition challenger rejected the official figures, saying “I will believe my own eyes — the majority was for us.” 

